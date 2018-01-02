Public broadcasters start running presidential election slots

The public broadcasters Czech Radio and Czech Television have begun airing campaign slots from candidates running in next week’s presidential elections. The incumbent, Miloš Zeman, has not sent a clip so Czech Television is going to fill the time allotted to him with photos and classical music.

His spokesperson said Mr. Zeman was not actively participating as this would represent a “pre-election campaign”, which the head of state is not leading.

The first round of the presidential elections takes place on Friday and Saturday next week. If none of the nine candidates receives more than 50 percent, the front two will go through to a run-off two weeks later.