Prosecutors’ office: immunity will have to be lifted again for Babiš and Faltýnek

Eleven people have been charged in connection with subsidy fraud of 50 million crowns in the Stork’s Nest affair, including ANO leader Andrej Babiš and deputy leader Jaroslav Faltýnek. The spokeswoman for Prague’s state prosecutor’s office Štěpánka Zenklová said that the office would have to halt proceedings against the two politicians as they both won new mandates at the weekend. Previously, the lower house had stripped them of immunity to face criminal charges.

Mr Babiš is suspected of having orchestrated a plan for his Stork’s Nest farm to acquire a 50 million crown EU subsidy which should technically have been out of his reach. He has been charged with subsidy fraud and harming the EU’s financial interests.