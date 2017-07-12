The culture minister has decried a move by the lower house of parliament to reject a proposed new law on protection of the country’s cultural heritage saying that it was surprising and ‘a dirty trick and added the final vote was the result of political manoeuvres and lobbying.’ Herman said the proposed new law would have offered better and more efficient care. But he added that Czech cultural heritage could still be protected under the current much amended 30 years old rules. Members of government parties failed to vote in a single block for the new rules.