League newcomers Baník Ostrava won the first game of the new Czech football season. Former Czech international Milan Baroš helped the visitors beat Zbrojovka Brno after coming on as a substitute in the second half and putting the game beyond Brno with a third goal when they threatened a comeback. The final score was 1:3. Baroš joked that he hoped Ostrava would stay at the same position at the top of the league for the rest of the season. The remaining league games take place over the weekend.