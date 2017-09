Plans to revamp Prague’s Wenceslas Square have been given final approval after 12 long years of debate, the news site idnes reported on Monday.

The project, by award winning Prague architect Jakub Cigler, envisages a traffic-free zone with more greenery, more space for pedestrians, a wider promenade and more outdoor seating arrangements.

The trams currently cutting through the square will be rerouted and car traffic will be severely restricted.

Work on the square is expected to start next year.