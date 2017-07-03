Czech prisons are overcrowded and unable to offer the stipulated space to inmates. At the end of June there were 1,831 people in custody or facing charges more than the prison service could ideally hold, according to justice ministry figures. The total prison population was 22,794 at the end of June, up from 22,502 at the end of 2016. The numbers have been rising at a slower pace in recent months. Media reports suggest a reorganisation of the prison system creating two types of prisons in place of four has complicated the situation.