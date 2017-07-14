Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has sent a condolence letter to the widow of the late Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo. The Prime Minister said Czech citizens share the values for which her husband had fought all of his life. Bohuslav Sobotka also mentioned that Liu Xiaobo had been inspired by the legacy of the former Czech president and dissident Václav Havel. The Chinese political activist succumbed to cancer on Thursday at the age of 61 after the Chinese authorities had denied him a treatment abroad.