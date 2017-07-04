Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka expressed his support to Egypt in its fight against terrorism during a meeting with the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Budapest on Tuesday. In addition to migration and terrorism, the two politicians have also discussed economic cooperation and tourism. The meeting took place ahead of the Visegrad Four countries, comprising of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary, with the Egyptian head of state. They will debate mainly the situation in the Middle East and North Africa and the related migrant and terrorism issues. The Budapest summit is the first official meeting of the V4 prime ministers after Budapest took over the group's presidency from Warsaw at the beginning of July.