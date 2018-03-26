Prime minister meets with US House Speaker Paul Ryan

The prime minister in resignation Andrej Babiš met on Monday with Paul Ryan, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, on Monday. On the agenda was economic cooperation, cooperation in scientific fields and celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia.

The politician is in the Czech Republic on a two-day private visit. On Tuesday, he will address a special session of the lower house before attending a conference on Czech-US relations in the Senate.

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives is the highest US top official to visit the Czech Republic in nine years.