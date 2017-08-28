Prime minister highlights dialogue with Germany as key tool to good relations

Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has described ongoing strategic dialogue between the Czech Republic and Germany as a key tool for good relations in central Europe, only then mentioning cooperation between countries in the Visegrad 4 (which include Slovakia, Poland, and Hungary). Mr Sobotka made the statement at a meeting of Czech diplomats, in which he outlined key areas in Czech foreign policy and Czech interests.

The prime minister proposed that countries in the EU who have not yet adopted the euro, could gain observer status during meetings between Eurozone finance ministers. Besides maintaining strong ties with Germany, the prime minister also made clear he wanted to intensify cooperation with France.