It is essential for the Czech Republic to be actively involved in the talks on further EU integration, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka told newsmen ahead of an EU summit in Tallinn, Estonia on Friday.

Mr. Sobotka said that in the wake of the French and German elections the debate on the EUs future was intensifying and the Czech Republic must be able to table its views and defend its intersts.

EU leaders are meeting in Tallinn for a summit on Europe's digital future.