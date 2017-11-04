Priceless wooden church gets protection against fire

A priceless wooden church in Hradec Kralove –the Church of St.Nicolas- dating back to the beginning of the 17th century is getting special protection after two wooden historic buildings were ravaged by fire and completely destroyed.

The most recent loss was the wooden church in Trinec Guty from 1563 which was burnt to the ground in August. Even its bells melted in the blaze and its wood carved interiors and precious paintings from the first half of the 16th century were irretrievably lost.

The wooden church in Hradec Kralove now has an early fire alarm system which would set off a mechanism to put out the fire within minutes if no immediate response to the alarm is registered. The church in Guty burnt down in the middle of the night in a case of suspected arson.