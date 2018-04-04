Press: Social Democrats want Okamura MPs removed from top committee posts

If ANO and the Social Democrats form a government, MPs from Tomio Okamura’s Freedom and Direct Democracy could be stripped of top positions on parliamentary commissions and committees, Právo reported. The newspaper said the Social Democrats were insisting that the party lose chairmanships of three such bodies.

Právo said that ANO were likely to agree to these demands if they strike a coalition agreement with the Social Democrats.

The daily said the removal of Mr. Okamura’s people would reduce the likelihood of ANO getting around the Social Democrats on some issues by teaming up with Freedom and Direct Democracy. The socialist party are also disquieted by inflammatory comments made by members of the latter grouping.