The German carmaker BMW wants to build a test centre for new models in the Czech Republic, Mladá fronta Dnes reported on Friday, citing the Czech minister of finance, Ivan Pilný. The test circuit would be based in either the Ústí nad Labem or Karlovy Vary region and would be used to test autonomous cars, the newspaper said, adding that executives at BMW were seriously considering investing CZK 1 billion in the project. Auto manufacture is the leading industry in the Czech Republic.