Press: Berlin embassy in set for renovation not replacement

The Czech government has decided to renovate the country’s embassy in Germany, dropping a previous plan to build a new diplomatic mission in Berlin, Právo reported on Tuesday. The renovation and temporary relocation will cost the state over CZK 700 million, the newspaper said.

The Czech embassy in Berlin is an example of Brutalism and was designed by the architects Věra Machoninová and Vladimir Machonin, who also did Prague’s Kotva department store and Hotel Thermal and Karlovy Vary.

The embassy was built to accommodate up to 500 staff but at present it used by fewer than 50.