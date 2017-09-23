President's team meets with justice minister at Lány Chateau

President Miloš Zeman and his team of experts met with Justice Minister Robert Pelikán and his predecessor Helena Válková on Saturday to discuss a number of issues. It is, an all likelihood, the last meeting of its kind the head of state will have with members of the government ahead of the elections in October, the president's spokesman Jiří Ovčáček confirmed.

Issues to be discussed may include the so-called Stork's Nest affair, which the president already discussed separately with both the former finance minister Andrej Babiš, whose parliamentary immunity has been waived to face charges of subsidy fraud in the case, and with the justice minister, the Czech News Agency reported. The minister of the interior is due to meet with the president over the matter next week.