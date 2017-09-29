President’s spokesman under fire after likening EU to Third Reich

President Zeman’s spokesman Jiří Ovčáček has come under fire from all sides for comparing the EU to Hitler’s Third Reich. Czech politicians labelled the comment outrageous and shameful, questioning Ovčáček ’s competence for the post.

Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said Ovčáček was the president’s tool to keep him in the news, insult his opponents and divide society.

Ovčáček lashed out at the EU on Facebook over the fact that the Czech potato-based alcohol locally known as “rum” that cannot be labelled as such due to an EU regulation which says the term must be reserved for cane-based spirits. When asked about the comment, Ovčáček said his words were warranted because such actions by some in the EU damaged its reputation.