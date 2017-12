President Zeman’s office is reported to have gone over budget by 84 million crowns. According to the news site Manipulatori.cz the budget allotted to the president’s office for 2017 amounted to 437.8 million crowns, while expenditures are expected to total 522 million.

According to the office’s chief accountant the bulk of the extra money was spent on maintenance work at Prague Castle and Lany Chateau, the president’s summer residence.