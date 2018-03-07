President’s chancellor may be required to pass top-level security clearance

The lower house on Wednesday supported a proposal to increase the security clearance for the president’s chancellor to the highest level. The proposal, put forward by the Mayors and Independents Party, was approved in its first reading despite ANO party and the Communist deputies voting against it.

The proposal comes as reaction to the fact the current chancellor, Vratislav Mynář, has been holding the post despite having failed to pass the top-level security clearance. If the amendment is approved, Mr Mynář would have to get the highest level clearance by the end of the year to remain in the post of a chancellor.