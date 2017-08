Czechs should learn on Wednesday the precise dates when they should take part in presidential elections. Head of the upper house, the Senate, Milan Štech, says he will announce the dates on Wednesday. The second series of direct presidential elections must take place at the latest by January 19 and 20. A second round follows as a head-off between the best placed candidates from the first round. Current incumbent Miloš Zeman, who triumphed in 2013, has said he will stand again in the elections.