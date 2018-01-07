Presidential candidates preparing for final week of campaigning

The nine candidates in the running for the post of Czech president are preparing for their final week of campaigning before the first round of voting next Friday and Saturday. Much of their time will be given over to various debates, as well as handing out flyers and meeting citizens, the candidates and their teams told the Czech News Agency.

One of the favourites, academic Jiří Drahoš, said he would highlight in debates the absence of a candidate who had refused to take part in any such forums. This is a reference to the incumbent, Miloš Zeman, who representatives say is not leading a campaign.

However, Mr. Zeman will be visible to voters this week. He is taking part as president in a ceremony at Prague Castle marking the centenary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia and on Wednesday will be at the lower house when the ANO minority government seeks a vote of confidence.