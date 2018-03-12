President Zeman’s Chinese advisor arrested

The head of China’s Energy giant CEFC and special advisor to Czech President Miloš Zeman, Ye Jianming, was arrested in mid-February and is being investigated for economic crimes, according to the news site Neovlivni.cz.

The news site says that the CEO’s arrest was confirmed to a group of Czech state officials who travelled to China to ascertain the situation.

The South China Morning Post recently reported that the management of CEFC China Energy had been taken over by the state agency Shanghai Guosheng Group. CEFC is active in the Czech Republic where it has assets worth 1.5 billion euros.

A spokesman for the president said Mr. Zeman had received the Chinese ambassador to Prague to discuss the situation.