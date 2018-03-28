President Zeman to visit Slovakia next week

President Miloš Zeman will visit Slovakia next week, the head of the Czech president's foreign policy team Rudolf Jindrák announced on Wednesday. It will be Mr Zeman's first foreign trip in his second term in office.

The Czech head of state is scheduled to meet his Slovak counterpart Andrej Kiska and the new Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini in the High Tatra Mountains on Thursday.

The politicians are expected to discuss domestic political situation in their two countries. Among other topics on their agenda will be the joint celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of Czechoslovakia.