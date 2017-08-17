President Miloš Zeman will receive an award from the US-based Gershon Jacobson Jewish Continuity fund. The prize is awarded at the Jewish 100 Gala, organized by The Algemeiner Journal, a Jewish newspaper highlighting Jewish and Israeli issues across the globe. The newspaper annually awards 100 people for positively influencing Jewish life. Zeman will receive the prize on September 18 in New York, a day before attending the UN general assembly.