President Zeman to meet ANO leader Babiš

President Miloš Zeman is set to meet with ANO party leader Andrej Babiš at Prague Castle on Thursday. The two politicians will be discussing the so-called Stork’s Nest affair surrounding the former finance minister.
The head of ANO along with his deputy Jaroslav Faltýnek, are being investigated over the suspect drawing of EU funds for Babiš’s Stork’s Nest farm and conference centre linked to his massive agro-chemical firm Agrofert. The president has repeatedly stood up in Mr Babiš’s support.
Supermarket chain Lidl sparks outrage with “Greek week” marketing campaign
Study uses great tits to measure air pollution
Prague says top EU court verdict will not change country’s stand on migrant quotas
Čech compares Wenger and Mourinho managing styles
Teachers to get 15 percent pay rise from November