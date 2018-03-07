President Zeman pays homage to Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk at Lány

President Miloš Zeman laid a wreath at the grave of the first president of Czechoslovakia Tomas Garrigue Masaryk at Lány on Wednesday morning to commemorate the 168th anniversary of his birth.The acting Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and the speaker of the Czech Senate, Milan Štěch have also paid homage to the first Czechoslovak president.
The founder of the Czechoslovak state T. G. Masaryk was born on March 7, 1850 in the South Moravian town of Hodonín and died at the presidential Lány Chateau in 1937.
