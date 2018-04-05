President Zeman on official visit to Slovakia

President Miloš Zeman is on a two-day visit to Slovakia, his first trip abroad since getting re-elected for a second term in office.

The Czech president's talks with his Slovak counterpart Andrej Kiska focused on bilateral relations, the situation in Slovakia following the murder of a Slovak journalist just over a month ago and the nerve agent row with Russia.

He will later meet with Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini. On his arrival to the one-time sister state the Czech president was greeted by the Czechoslovak national anthem.