President Zeman on official visit to Slovakia

President Miloš Zeman is on a two-day visit to Slovakia, his first trip abroad since getting re-elected for a second term in office.
The Czech president's talks with his Slovak counterpart Andrej Kiska focused on bilateral relations, the situation in Slovakia following the murder of a Slovak journalist just over a month ago and the nerve agent row with Russia.
He will later meet with Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini. On his arrival to the one-time sister state the Czech president was greeted by the Czechoslovak national anthem.
The Czech Easter tradition of whipping girls
“Permanent traveller” Koudelka returns to Prague with major exhibition
US House Speaker Paul Ryan’s visit to Prague seen as impulse for Czech-American relations
Czech president at centre of fresh controversy over nerve agent row with Russia
Paul Ryan to Czech lawmakers: “Russia does not share our interests or our values”