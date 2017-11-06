President Zeman officially registers in presidential race

President Miloš Zeman has collected 113,000 signatures from the public in support of his presidential candidacy and has officially registered in the race for president.

At a press briefing in Prague at which he appeared with his wife Ivana who supervised the team of volunteers collecting signatures, Zeman thanked his supporters and said he was ready to take on his rivals in the race. He refused to comment on who he considered the most serious rival for the country’s top post.

The deadline for registering in the presidential elections is Tuesday, November 7th. There are currently 12 candidates running for the country’s top post.