President Zeman meeting with ministerial candidates

President Miloš Zeman has met with Taťána Malá, the ANO party’s nominee for justice minister in the emerging coalition government being assembled by prime minister designate Andrej Babiš.

The head of state is meeting with several prospective ministers nominated by both ANO and the Social Democrats, who are set to form a two-party minority coalition backed by the Communists.

The other candidates due to meet with President Zeman on Monday include the slated industry and trade minister Marta Nováková, labour minister candidate Petr Krčál and culture minister nominee Antonín Staněk.