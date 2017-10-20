President will make use of maximum 30 days before new session of new lower house

President Miloš Zeman has said he will call a meeting of the new lower house of Parliament 30 days after the general election – the maximum period allowed under the Czech Constitution; he made the comment at a press conference on Friday, explaining he wanted to allow enough time to meet with leaders of all parties which will clinch mandates in the 200-member Chamber of Deputies. He will begin meeting with them after October 28.

Speaking at the end of his visit to the region of Plzeň, the president said he would ask all political leaders for their view of political “structures” after the vote.