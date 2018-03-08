President under fire for attacking media

President Zeman came under fire from many sides for attacking the Czech media, including Czech public television.

Deputies from TOP 09, the Civic Democratic Party, the Christian Democrats and the Mayors and Independents Party walked out of Vladislav Hall even as he spoke in protest. TOP 09 leader Jiří Pospíšil said he was sorry to see the president use a stately occasion for petty attacks on his opponents and the media world, in particular the public media.

Other politicians such as Marian Jurečka from the Christian Democrats and Miroslava Němcová from the Civic Democrats denounced the attacks on Twitter, saying they were uncalled for and in bad taste.