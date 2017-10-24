President to task Babiš with forming new government on Tuesday

President Miloš Zeman will officially task the winner of the general elections Andrej Babiš of the ANO party with forming a new government on Tuesday, the President’s Office announced. Mr. Zeman has invited Mr. Babiš to Lany Chateau for a working lunch on Tuesday at which he will hand over the request in writing. The president will then meet with the leaders of all other parties that won seats in the lower house to hear their views on possible post-election scenarios.
Political scientist: It is difficult to imagine a prime minister who faces criminal charges
Czech President Zeman addresses Council of Europe
2017 elections spell shake-up for Czech politics
Andrej Babiš: the divisive central figure in Czech politics
How should socialist architecture be treated now?