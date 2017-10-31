President to task ANO leader with forming new government

President Miloš Zeman is due to task the leader of the ANO Party Andrej Babiš with forming a government following their meeting at Lany Chateau on Tuesday.

The head of state publicly expressed support for Andrej Babiš’ plan to form a minority government after getting rebuffed by the traditional parties in the lower house.

Babiš has said he will form a government made up of ANO ministers and unaffiliated experts and will ask the lower house for a vote of confidence in his cabinet before Christmas.

There is concern that with support from the president he could govern the country for some time even if he failed to win a confidence vote.