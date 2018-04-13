President to meet with PM to discuss progress in coalition talks

President Miloš Zeman will receive the prime minister in resignation Andrej Babiš on Sunday to be updated on the state of coalition government negotiations. Mr Babiš, tasked with a second attempt at forming a viable government, so far has not been successful in reaching an agreement with possible coalition partners.

The head of state previously urged the prime minister to negotiate with the Communists and the anti-Islam and anti-migrant Freedom and Direct Democracy. Following talks on Thursday, however, ANO did an about-face with the intention of reopening talks with the Social Democrats. Last week negotiations with the Social Democrats over a possible minority government fell apart over demands for certain portfolios.

The head of the Social Democrats, Jan Hamáček, has also asked to meet with the head of state.