President to meet with foreign minister for foreign policy consultations

President Miloš Zeman is to hold talks with Foreign Minister Martin Stropnický at Prague Castle on Thursday.

The meeting is likely to be dominated by the Czech Republic’s response to the poisoning of a Russian double agent and his daughter in Great Britain, over which the country is expelling three Russian diplomats.

The Czech Republic was directly drawn into the dispute after Russia denied responsibility for the attack and suggested the nerve agent could have been produced in the Czech Republic or a number of other states.

President Zeman stirred controversy on the home front by commissioning the country’s intelligence services to check out the claim, after Prime Minister Andrej Babiš had publicly rejected it as a lie.