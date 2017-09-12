President Steinmeier to meet with Czech counterpart Zeman

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is due to arrive in Prague on his first official visit to the Czech Republic as Germany’s head of state. He will meet at Prague Castle with his Czech counterpart, Miloš Zeman. He will also meet the speaker of the lower house Jan Hamáček and other top officials.
The visit is to be brief, with the German president set to return to Belin by the afternoon. Rudolf Jindrák, the head of the president’s foreign policy team at Prague Castle described the meeting as an "inaugural visit".
