President, new defense minister thank Czechs serving in foreign missions

Daniela Lazarová
14-12-2017
President Miloš Zeman contacted Czech soldiers serving in the country’s foreign missions on Thursday to thank them for their work in the fight against terrorism. In a video-link with soldiers serving in Afghanistan, Mali, the Sinai Peninsula, the Golan Heights and Iraq, the president thanked them for their dedication and courage in serving the country abroad and wished them well in the New Year.

The country’s new defense minister, Karla Šlechtová, also exchanged greetings with the heads of foreign missions.

The Czech Republic currently has close to 500 soldiers serving abroad. Their numbers could rise by several hundred next year as the country wants to increase its presence in Afghanistan and Iraq. The country’s new prime minister, Andrej Babiš, would also like to send Czech soldiers to help protect Libyan borders.

