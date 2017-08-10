President meets with regional governors, regional development minister

Chris Johnstone
10-08-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

President Miloš Zeman is to meet with regional governors on Thursday night. The main topic of discussion is expected to be increases in pay for staff in regions providing social services and for sisters in hospitals. Other subjects are also likely to be brought up during open discussion, the president’s spokesman said. The meeting also includes minister for regional development Karla Šlechtová.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 