President meets with final ministerial candidates

President Miloš Zeman on Monday wrapped up meetings with three final candidates for ministerial posts in Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’ proposed minority government. Meetings began last week at Lány Chateau, with candidates outlining priorities once they take up their posts. The president is due to name the new government this week, after which it will have 30 days to seek backing in a confidence vote.

On Monday President Zeman met with Robert Plaga, who is to head Education, Jiří Milek to head Agriculture, and Ilja Šmíd, to head the Culture Ministry.