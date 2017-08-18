President Macron seeks to open dialogue with Central Europe: report

French president Emmanual Macron is seeking to re-start a neglected dialogue with leaders in Central and Eastern Europe and attempt to show that he is not conducting diplomacy solely with Berlin, the European weekly Politico writes. Macron is due to meet with Austria’s chancellor Kern as well as Czech prime minister Bohuslav Sobotka and Slovak prime minister Robert Fico on August 23 in Vienna. The weekly says Macron wants to explain his plans for European reform but also wants to raise the issue of so-called posted workers which Paris regards as a form of social dumping.