President grants pardon to man who killed his wife and child in accident

Czech President Miloš Zeman has granted a pardon to a man who killed his wife and son in a traffic accident, arguing that further punishment would be excessive and cruel, the president’s spokesman Jiří Ovčáček said in a press release.

The convicted man was in prison for causing death by negligence and endangering the public while under the influence of an addictive substance. According to Ovčáček, the president took the decision with regard to the convict’s other child, who lost his mother and sibling in the accident.

The Czech head of state has granted nine pardons since taking office. Prior to his election he said he would only grant pardons in very exceptional cases and transferred the power to conduct clemency reviews to the minister of justice.