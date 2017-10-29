President awards 39 personalities on Czechoslovak Independence Day

President Miloš Zeman awarded high state distinctions to 39 Czech and foreign personalities on the occasion of Czechoslovak Independence Day. The gala ceremony at Prague Castle marked 99 years since the founding of Czechoslovakia.

Among the foreign laureates were the former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder, the former president of Slovenia Borut Pahor and the former mayor of Vienna Michael Häupl who all received the country’s highest state distinction, the Order of the White Lion.

Among the Czech personalities who received awards were speed-skater Martina Sábliková, singer Jaromír Nohavica and film director Zdenek Troška.