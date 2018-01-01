President and PM to meet for New Year lunch

President Miloš Zeman with the first lady, Ivana, and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš with his wife Monika will meet for a traditional New Year lunch at Lany Chateau on Tuesday, according to the president’s office. The two officials are expected to discuss the future government in view of the difficult negotiations following October’s general elections. Although the prime minister has failed to secure support for his minority government, President Zeman has promised to give him a second chance to form a government in February. However much depends on the outcome of the January presidential elections.
