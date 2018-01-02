President and PM meet for traditional New Year’s lunch

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and his wife Monika are having a traditional New Year’s lunch with President Miloš Zeman and his spouse Ivana at the head of state’s retreat at Lány near Prague. The two politicians gave flowers to the other’s wives at the start of Tuesday’s meeting.

The two were expected to discuss the current political situation at the lunch. Mr. Babiš is seeking support ahead of an initial vote of confidence in his minority ANO government, who Mr. Zeman says will give a second chance if the first fails.

Meanwhile, the head of state will take part in the first round of presidential elections at the end of next week.