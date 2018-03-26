Preparatory ECOSOC meeting underway at Prague’s Černín Palace

A preparatory meeting for ECOSOC, the United Nations Economic and Social Council focussing on “sustainable, resilient and inclusive societies” got underway at Prague’s Černín Palace (the seat of the Czech Foreign Ministry) on Monday.

Representatives from 67 countries are taking part.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed told journalists before the start of the event that attendees would be discussing possible solutions to ongoing international problems including climate change, migration and ongoing conflicts.

The Prague meeting is focussing on developmental goals in the UN’s Agenda 2030 which covers the biggest challenges facing global society.