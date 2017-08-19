Prague's Petřín Tower lit up in Spain's national colours

Prague's Petřín Tower was lit up in the colours of Spain's national flag on Friday in a sign of defiance against terror and to honour the many people who were killed or injured in terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils. On Thursday, perpetrators purposely drove a lorry into pedestrians on Barcelona's busy Las Ramblas boulevard, killing at least 14, while additional members of the suspected terrorist cell killed one person in Cambrils and seriously injured three others. Terrorist group Islamic State later claimed responsibility. Prague councilor Petr Wolf joined other Czech officials in condemning the attack, saying it was necessary to defend democratic values. The decision to light Petřín Tower in Spain's national colours was a sign of solidarity, he said.