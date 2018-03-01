Prague’s Libeň bridge reopens to cars and trams

Prague’s Libeň bridge over the Vltava River will reopen to trams and cars on Saturday after being closed for more than five weeks. Prague authorities made the decision after checking the temporary reinforcement of the bridge’s construction.

The bridge was closed for most transport late in January following a report to city transport bosses highlighting the dangerous state of one of its six sections. The bridge as a whole was classified as stage seven, the worst possible on a seven point evaluation.

The Culture Ministry has recently ruled that the unique Cubist bridge from 1928 is not a cultural heritage site. The Prague City Council is to decide at one of its next meetings whether the bridge is to be reconstructed or disassembled and pulled down.