Prague’s astronomical clock removed for repairs

Ian Willoughby
08-01-2018
The astronomical clock at the Old Town Hall in Prague is being removed on Monday to undergo repairs. The work is expected to take five or six months. The clock will be supplemented by original fragments that were removed after it was damaged during the Prague Uprising of 1945, allowing the mechanism to return to the form it had in the 1860s.

The oldest part of the astronomical clock, one of Prague’s best-known landmarks, dates back to 1410.

