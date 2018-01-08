Prague’s astronomical clock removed for repairs

The astronomical clock at the Old Town Hall in Prague is being removed on Monday to undergo repairs. The work is expected to take five or six months. The clock will be supplemented by original fragments that were removed after it was damaged during the Prague Uprising of 1945, allowing the mechanism to return to the form it had in the 1860s.
The oldest part of the astronomical clock, one of Prague’s best-known landmarks, dates back to 1410.
Ballroom dancing still part of the Czech lifestyle
The music fanatic in communist Czechoslovakia and the Radio Luxembourg DJ – an unlikely friendship
Prague loses distinctive diplomat with departure of UK’s Jan Thompson
Czech president of Liberland outlines expansion plans in Africa, Central America
Prague at Christmas: traditional markets and historic sites but also attractive venues in increasingly hip neighbourhoods