Prague Zoo welcomes millionth visitor

Prague Zoo welcomes its millionth visitor this season, three days later than in 2016 the zoo's Alena Šteffelová confirmed. 2016 was a record year for the zoo, with a total of 1,448,353 visitors - the most in its 85-year history. Ms Šteffelová said that good weather had contributed to the high number of visitors this year. The head of Prague Zoo, Miroslav Bobek, said the arrival of the millionth customer was always a special occasion.