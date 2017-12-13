Prague to host meeting of European anti-migrant parties

Leaders of the anti-EU Europe of Nations and Freedom bloc are set to meet in Prague at the end of the week. The leader of the anti-migrant and anti-Islam Freedom and Direct Democracy Party, Tomio Okamura, is set to meet with Geert Wilders, head of the Dutch Freedom Party and Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's National Front.
Several civic initiatives are planning to hold protests against the meeting. Along with Le Pen and Wilders, the meeting will be also attended by representatives of the Austrian Freedom Party and other European anti-migrant parties.
